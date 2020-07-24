Laurinburg receives $5.3 million from state for water projects

RALEIGH — The city of Laurinburg has been approved for more than $5 million in funding for a pair of projects aimed at improvements in the water and wastewater infrastructure.

According to State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram, the State Water Infrastructure Authority approved a total of $5,300,858 for the city projects.

Those two project are:

— $4,721,000 in funding for an influent pump station in Laurinburg

— $579,858 in funding for sewer system upgrades at Laurinburg-Maxton Airport

“Water infrastructure is critical in our area to make sure our water is clean, our natural resources are protected, and our businesses can grow,” said Pierce. “We need more of this type of investment.

“That is why I support state bond proposals to allow the voters to take advantage of low-interest rates to approve new investments in public school buildings, transportation projects, and clean water infrastructure.”