Virtual learning applications are due soon

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools families that want their elementary school or Exceptional Children (EC) student(s) to start the fall semester with remote learning don’t have much time left to submit an application for the district’s Temporary Virtual Learning programs.

The district’s plan for reopening this fall calls for all pre-K-5 students and students in self-contained EC courses to attend in-person classes each day. If parents of those students aren’t comfortable with their students returning for in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, they can fill out an application online. Specific applications for each group of students can be found on the district’s website, https://www.richmond.k12.nc.us/, or on the district’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching “Richmond County Schools.” Applications are available in English and Spanish.

The deadline to submit virtual learning applications for elementary school students is Sunday, July 26, and the deadline for EC students is Wednesday, July 29.

In addition to applications for elementary and EC students, there was also a virtual learning application for students dual-enrolled in Richmond Community College courses. The due date for those applications was Friday.

All students who register for virtual learning will remain in remote classes for the first nine weeks of the semester.