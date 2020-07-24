Lee Berry drops out of 2020 commissioner race citing family concerns

ROCKINGHAM — Former Ellerbe Mayor and Republican candidate for Richmond County Board of Commissioners Lee Berry has dropped out of the 2020 race due to family concerns.

Berry, who received the highest percentage of the vote of any candidate regardless of party in the March primary, informed the Richmond County Board of Elections and the Richmond County Republican Party Friday afternoon of his intent to withdraw from contention. The party will now have to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

The health of Berry’s son, who has Dravet Syndrome, has worsened in recent months. Berry said in an interview Friday that running a business and pursuing political office would put too much pressure on his wife, Amy, and their other two children.

“In the last few months he’s become needier and needier and sometimes I feel like my wife is left alone too much with him,” Berry said. “She’s taking all the pressure and I need to be home more with him and her … and our two other kids that you try not to neglect.

“If you’re going to run for county commissioner you need to be able to give 100% and at this time I don’t feel I can do that,” he continued.

Based on his success in the primary, Berry was a likely favorite to make it to the board. He said that he wanted to make the decision now to give his replacement time to “get out there and beat the bushes” to win votes in November.

“My family will always be first,” he said. “I feel like I’ve let a lot of people down. If they’ve followed our family history they know Amy and I are family-first, whatever it takes.”

Berry took to Facebook to thank his supporters.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in the primary election,” Berry wrote. “This has been a hard decision to make and for the last month I have been praying about this and this has been the answer the Lord has given. Also I want to thank my wife for her support in listening to me as I make this decision.”

He said that the door is still open to a run for office in the future, whether it be in the next cycle or 10 years from now.

