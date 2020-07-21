Walmart announces Thanksgiving closure, special bonuses for staff

ROCKINGHAM — All Walmart stores, including the Walmart Supercenter at 720 East U.S. 74, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The closures will affect the timing of Walmart’s Black Friday sales, which last year began at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Walmart’s hours for this year’s Black Friday sale — Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving — will be published at a later date, according to a Tuesday news release.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up,” John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., said in the release. “We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Walmart also announced that another round of bonuses will be distributed to its employees “for their ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers, members and communities during this unprecedented time.” Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, while part-time hourly and temporary associates will receive $150.

“Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers in stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and Health & Wellness will also receive a bonus,” the release reads. “It will add up to approximately $428 million.”

The amount of money each of those employees will receive wasn’t specified.

All associates employed by the company as of July 31 — excluding salaried office associates — qualify for the bonuses, which will be paid out on Aug. 20. It will be the third special bonuses Walmart employees have received in 2020.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” Furner said. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.