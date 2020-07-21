Widow donates late husband’s model airplane to airport

The late William Hamilton’s remote-control airplane sits on the tarmac at Richmond County Airport. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — William Hamilton always had a deep-seated love for airplanes and a passion for aviation.

So much so that he decided to take flying lessons at Richmond County Airport with the goal of getting a pilot’s license. Unfortunately, health issues prevented him from being able to get a medical certificate required to pilot an aircraft.

So, he took up building and flying model planes and remote-control aircraft to fulfill his love for flying.

“He liked doing model planes,” said his wife Marie Hamilton. “When my grandkids were little, he would help them put together those little planes.”

He would take the remote-control planes that he built and go fly them in clear, open areas around Richmond County.

“He would say, ‘well, what I’d really like to do is, maybe one day they’ll let me take it down to the airport,’” his wife said.

William passed away earlier this year, but his passion for aviation lives on.

Earlier this month, Marie helped bring her husband’s dream to fruition, and donated one of his remote-control airplanes to the Richmond County Airport, where it now hangs on display in the pilot’s lounge of the airport with a commemorative plaque in his honor.

“[The airplane] hung on our bedroom wall for years and years,” Marie said. “I figured, well that was a dream he had, and I thought I’d go down there and ask them. To my surprise, they agreed to put it on the wall for him. So, I made his dream come true.”

Airport Director Jason Gainey said the airplane is designed and built to work like a real airplane. He said it has ailerons, a rotor, a propeller and a gas engine, and it’s designed to take off, fly and land like a regular airplane using the remote controls.

However, there’s still a little bit of work that needs to be done to it before it’s in flying condition.

“I thought that might be a good project for some young people in the future to get it running,” Gainey said. “We’re going to do a little work to it and make it fly.

“Eventually, I think we’re going to move a few things around and put it in a different place,” he continued, “but where we have it now, all the pilots that come in after hours, during the day, they go into the pilot lounge and they get to see it.”

Marie said her husband would go down to the airport and just visit and talk to the pilots, and meet the people who flew into Richmond County.

“Back in the day, when we had the races in Rockingham and the race car drivers were coming in, he would go down there and talk to the famous people,” Marie said. “He would take my grandson down there and watch the famous race car drivers coming in on the planes. It was just something that he liked to do.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2748 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.