Therafirm donates 16K masks to Richmond County Schools

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools received a donation of 16,200 masks Tuesday from Therafirm, a local medical legwear manufacturer that has focused some its resources on producing personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks will be distributed to the district’s students and staff members, all of whom are required to wear them for in-person classes this fall.

“They’ve always been so gracious in giving back to the community,” Superintendent Jeff Maples said of Therafirm. “Ken (Hartley) reached out to me a couple weeks ago, and I said we were very interested in getting more masks for our students and staff. I can’t say enough good things about Ken and Therafirm.”

Hartley is Therafirm’s vice president of North Carolina operations.

Workers modified several machines at Therafirm’s Hamlet plant in order to produce masks. Therafirm’s masks are unique in the way that the securing strap wraps around the back of the neck, rather than the ears — a feature Hartley said provides increased comfort and maneuverability.

Therafirm’s donation, Maples said, will help the district take preventative measures against COVID-19 while also keeping PPE costs down.

“This order would cost $50-75,000,” Maples said. “For Therafirm to reach out and say, ‘We care about Richmond County, we care about your students and teachers, and how can we help out’… I’m just touched that he would do that. I appreciate it.”

Therafirm has a well-established relationship with RCS. The company routinely brings in interns from local schools, and Hartley has been involved with the district’s Career-Technical Education program.

Richmond County Schools is one of several entities benefiting from Therafirm’s mask donations. To date, Therafirm has donated 95,000 masks to local organizations.

“It starts with our owners,” Hartley said. “Our owners are committed to the communities … When we realized the schools were going to be coming back — and we were hoping they were going to be coming back — we knew that with the mandates for face coverings, maybe we had an opportunity to reach out and help those in Richmond County.

“Our owners said, ‘Follow up with the school system, see what Dr. Maples may have a need for. Let’s see if we can meet their request,’” he continued. “And we have.”

Hartley credited Therafirm’s technicians for boosting the company’s mask production capabilities.

“We admire and appreciate what our educators do here in Richmond County to educate these young minds and try to get these young minds to grow,” Hartley said. “They don’t necessarily get the appreciation that they deserve. We’re glad we can help from a company standpoint, and anything we can do to support the communities here in Richmond County, we’re more than happy to do.”

