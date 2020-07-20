Rockingham cancels National Night Out due to virus

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham will not participate in the annual National Night Out event this August due to COVID-19.

The event is a celebration of the relationship between the community and law enforcement, allowing them to spend time together in a fun setting rather than a legal one. The event is typically held on the first Tuesday in August.

The National Night Out (NNO) website urges participating communities to hold the event in October due to the virus, but Rockingham Events Coordinator Kim Williams said Monday that the event is cancelled.

“Due to the extended ‘Safer at Home Phase 2’ order National Night Out is cancelled for this year,” Williams said in an email.

Previous iterations of the event have featured a dunking booth, face painting, a “fatal vision goggles” obstacle course, a chance for children to get their fingerprints taken, as well as inflatable slides and other activities for families. There are also a great many local vendors serving food and refreshments.

In 36 years, the NNO has had 38,000,000 people join together with law enforcement for the event in 16,000 communities, according to the National Association of Town Watch website. Communities can choose to celebrate it in whatever way they see fit. For example, some cities also hold candlelit marches through neighborhoods plagued by violence.

