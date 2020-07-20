None injured in bridge fire

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Fire Department responded to a fire under the Dr. Ralph E. Gandy bridge near the intersection of U.S. 1 and East Broad Avenue on Sunday.

Lieutenant Joseph Brown described the fire as a “small outside fire” that was near a “homeless camp” under the bridge. The smoke emanated from both sides of the bridge and was visible far down East Broad.

No one was injured in the fire and the only damage was a tent that was burned, according to Brown. Two engines responded, along with two other RFD vehicles. Brown said the fire took a little over an hour to put out.

An official incident report had not yet been filled out by Monday afternoon.

