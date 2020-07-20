‘Operation Tombstone’ surpasses fundraising goal

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean speaks to a crowd of veterans and spectators at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery during Operation Tombstone on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean said the large turnout of veterans at Operation Tombstone “almost makes you choke up.” Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — An event last weekend to raise money to cover the costs of installing grave markers for five deceased veterans buried at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery more than doubled its fundraising goal.

“Operation Tombstone”, a fundraiser hosted by several veteran groups and clubs including Combat Vets MC, VFW Rockingham, VFW Auxiliary, Ol’ Skool Tribe, Playaz Elite and Steel Wheel MCs, yielded approximately $4,400 to help recognize those five veterans — Howard W. Pitchford, Michael L. Stogner, Joe Dellan Anderson, George Robert Brigman and Archie Thomas McDonald. Organizers needed to raise $1,201 to pay for the installation of the headstones, which had been sitting in storage because the necessary fees had never been paid.

The excess money raised on Saturday will benefit the maintenance fund for the Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park, located across the street from the VFW Post 4203 building at 106 Old River Rd.

Saturday’s fundraiser included a police-escorted group motorcycle ride from the VFW building to the Memorial Park Cemetery. VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean hosted a brief ceremony that included the playing of “Taps” for the five veterans. The group of more than 80 motorcycles then returned to the VFW building for lunch.

Dean was moved by the large turnout.

“It’s hard to say — it almost makes you choke up,” Dean said. “It’s amazing, but I really didn’t expect any less than this, because I knew what the cause was, and I knew who the groups were that were supporting this. This is what they do. They do this year-round.”

It was easy for Dean to generate interest in the event among local veterans.

“Everywhere I went it was all positive attitudes,” Dean said. “They said, ‘Yes, we’re in on this. Yes, we support that. Just let me know what we can do.’”

“This is not a one-person job,” Dean added. “I just loaded the wagon and they pulled it. These people are what made it a success.”

Motorcycle riders rode in around from the region for the event — including many riders from Fayetteville, and some travelling in from out-of-state. And several people not participating in the ride came to watch the ceremony for the five veterans.

William “Bugga” Sturdivant, of Playaz Elite, said his group is always looking for chances to give back to to the community. That’s what inspired them to participate in Operation Tombstone.

“A lot of our members are vets,” Sturdivant said, “so it’s really good to come out and participate in this. It meant a lot to me. It really did.”

Dean was happy with the outcome of the fundraiser, saying that the five veterans “can now rest in peace.” He added that the significance of the fundraiser went beyond its cause.

“We have white bikers here, we have black bikers here, we have (Native American) bikers here, and we’re all one person one group standing for the same thing.

“… With everything going on in the world today, we can work together and we do stand for the same thing.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.