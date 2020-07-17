Theatre announces new play for January

File photo

The Richmond Community Theatre announced a new play that will premier in January 2021. Theatre Director Merrie Dawkins describes “The New Twenties,” by local playwright Katie Collins, as a coming-of-age story about three young women who confront their past, future, femininity and friendship. Auditions will be held via Zoom on July 27. The play calls for a cast of one adult woman, seven young women, three young men and one flexible role. The play calls for actors ranging in age from 10 to 20. To audition, email the Theatre at [email protected]