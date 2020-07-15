ROCKINGHAM — The August Plaza Jam Concert has been cancelled due to COVID-19, according to Kim Williams, event coordinator for the City of Rockingham.

“Our community’s safety and well-being is our top priority,” Williams said in an email. “We will announce details about the September concert in the coming weeks.”

The Tonez were to perform this month. This is the fourth Plaza Jam to be cancelled due to the pandemic. All bands that were scheduled to perform this season have been rescheduled for 2021, according to Williams.

Plaza Jam is an annual concert series held at City Hall on the first Thursday of every month from May to October. The events are typically well-attended and draw a largely elderly audience. The elderly are considered to be more at risk for the virus and don’t fare as well with the symptoms due to the likelihood of other health factors.