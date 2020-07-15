County Crime Report: July 15

July 10

ROCKINGHAM – At 11:48 p.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Broadway Street following a report of a suspect withdrawing more money ($700) than allowed from the victim’s bank account. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 9:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gardenia Street following a report of a suspect breaking into and entering the basement of the residence. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET – At 6:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pleasant Valley Drive following a report of a suspect stealing miscellaneous tools valued at a total of $800 and children’s clothes valued at $75 from a victim. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Washington Street following a report of a suspect allowing their dog to run at large and kill the victim’s livestock. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

July 11

ELLERBE – At 12:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Saron Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence and stealing a black .17 caliber rifle valued at $150, a wooden 12-gauge shotgun valued at $250, another wooden 12-gauge shotgun valued at $350 and an Xbox One game system valued at $300. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 11:59 a.m., deputies responded to a location in the woods on Old Charlotte Highway following a report of a suspect vandalizing and causing $500 worth of damage to the headlight and wiring of a Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET – At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ponderosa Drive following a report of a suspect going on the porch of the residence and stealing a black and white BMX bike valued at $300. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET – At 12:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Batton Road following a report of a suspect stealing assorted clothes valued at $300 from the residence. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

July 12

ROCKINGHAM – At 2:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence and stealing two Michael Kors purses valued at $294 apiece, an engagement ring valued at $800, a home safe valued at $100, $176 cash, a child’s piggy bank with $6 inside and assorted documents. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle at the residence and stealing miscellaneous documents. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 2:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Luther Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black cell phone valued at $100. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

July 13

ROCKINGHAM – At 12:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Seventh Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence, causing $50 of damage to the front door and window panes of the residence, and stealing unknown items from a military foot locker valued at $100. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hickory Street following a report of a suspect breaking into an outbuilding and stealing a cedar chest with assorted keepsakes valued at $25, a wooden tool chest with assorted tools valued at $5, a tan weed eater valued at $150, a gas weed eater with a broken gas line valued at $50 and a small red car jack valued at $25. The suspect also caused $15 worth of damage to a door lock hash. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to Yates Electric Service on Yates Street following a report of a suspect an electric current valued at $20 from the business. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM – At 2:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing radios, TVs, VCRs and DVD players valued at a total of $75. The case is still active.

July 14

MARSTON – At midnight, deputies responded to a residence on Jordyn Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a green 4-door 2005 Nissan Altima valued at $2,000. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM – At 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s license plate off their vehicle. The plate is valued at $28. The case is still active.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2748 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.