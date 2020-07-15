County’s school reopening plan to be revealed Thursday

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools’ reopening plan for the fall 2020 semester will be presented to the school board for approval at a 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday night.

In a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said the “baseline” plan that schools should use to reopen this fall is a hybrid model that includes in-person and remote learning. School districts have been given some flexibility for putting together their hybrid plans. Districts can also choose to revert to remote learning exclusively this fall, as Scotland County Schools has already done. No public schools can use what the state originally proposed as “Plan A”, which would have called for all students to attend in-person classes on a daily basis.

Richmond County appears to be sticking with the hybrid plan, based on a short statement released by the district on Tuesday evening. There are some options in place as to what that plan will entail.

One of the most well-received options discussed by the school board involves having K-5 students attend in-person classes every day, while students in middle school through high school continue with remote learning for the time being. In accordance with capacity restrictions for school buildings and classrooms, pre-K-3 classes would be spread out among the district’s elementary school buildings, and the fourth- and fifth-grade classes would take up the middle school buildings. Each classroom would be split, with a teacher teaching a lesson to a group of students in one room and a separate group of students watching the lesson on a live feed in an adjacent room. Teacher aides would supervise the adjacent room, and the primary teacher would be able to walk between rooms.

In that scenario, all at-risk students would be able to schedule face-to-face appointments with staff members as needed — including the middle schoolers and high schoolers who would be learning remotely.

In a planning workshop, Superintendent Jeff Maples said the district is capable of having K-3 students come in for classroom learning everyday. Stretching that group to include fourth- and fifth-graders is more of a challenge, Maples said, but administrators want to get as many of the elementary grades in as possible on the grounds that they are the “most vulnerable” students when it comes to negative outcomes from missing in-person instruction.

One of the biggest challenges to overcome in any plan is transportation. Buses will be restricted to half-capacity this fall, so Richmond County’s fleet will likely be stretched to its limits when bringing students to and from school. Maples said that with capacity restrictions in place, the district wouldn’t have the necessary resources to accommodate the transportation needs of all K-8 students.

County legislator gives input

Rep. Scott Brewer, a Democrat who represents Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties in the N.C. House, released a statement about Cooper’s decision on school reopenings.

“No plan is perfect, but it is important to our teachers, staff, and children that we support them as they go back to school,” the statement reads in part. “Children, especially younger ones, will react to what they hear adults say. We should encourage these students with our words and actions. The same support needs to be given to our teachers, who were already going above and beyond the call of duty before the pandemic.

“This virus has shown us that we need to heavily invest in our schools,” Brewer added, “especially in rural communities, to be better prepared for emergencies. Over the next few years, the Legislature must be hyper-focused on internet accessibility through broadband expansion, a bond issue for school construction needs, and increased availability of technology so that kids in Mount Gilead have the same opportunities as kids in Charlotte.”

