County to ‘ramp up’ code enforcement with new armed officer

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is seeking to hire a new code enforcement officer that will be armed with a “gun and a badge” to “ramp up” coverage of the new areas the county has taken on from Rockingham and Hamlet, County Manager Bryan Land said last week.

Rockingham held a public hearing to reduce their extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), or an area outside of the city limits where municipalities perform code enforcement on in the hopes of future annexation but without collecting property taxes, in May 2019, while Hamlet did so in October 2019. These relinquished territories thus became the responsibility of the county, which has repeatedly expressed frustration with the added expenses for staff to monitor those areas and for demolition.

Land said that this new code enforcement officer will hopefully be hired within the next 40 days. The advertisement for the position makes no mention of the eventual employee carrying a gun, except to say that it is “preferred” that the applicant have previous law enforcement experience.

Commissioner Don Bryant lamented at the monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners last week that “a lot of stuff is not getting done because we don’t have code enforcement,” to which Land replied that the county doesn’t have enough “man power” to handle the additional territory.

“We want somebody with a badge and a gun,” Land said, adding that this officer would also have the ability to write tickets. “We’re going to try to put some more teeth in there and ramp that up because it’s definitely needed.”

There had been about a half-dozen applicants for the position as of last week, according to Land.

During the meeting, Land said in response to a question from Bryant that the county would not need to pass any local legislation in order for the code enforcement officer to be able to carry a gun and issue tickets. Land did not respond to emailed requests for comment Friday and Monday on why a gun and badge were necessary for the new code enforcement officer. County Attorney Bill Webb could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Rockingham Assistant City Manager John Massey said in an email that, while he couldn’t speak to what is common practice in other communities regarding code enforcement officers wearing guns and badges and being able to write tickets, the City of Rockingham does not do so. Inspections Superintendent Tim Combs wears only a name tag that identifies him as a city employee while he does site visits.

“(Combs) does not carry a gun. He doesn’t write tickets either,” Massey said. “If a property is determined to be in violation, a Notice of Code Violation is mailed via both regular mail and certified mail to the property owner listed in the tax records.”

County Planning Director Tracy Parris did not respond to a request for comment on whether any code enforcement actions had been taken since the county became responsible for this new territory at the beginning of the year.

