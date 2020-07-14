Hoffman provides sewage system update

HOFFMAN – The Hoffman town board members provided an update on the construction of a sewage system during their monthly meeting Monday night.

Mayor Tommy Hart said he expects phase one to be complete “sometime in August.”

“We’ve pretty much gotten through the big part of hooking up the north part of Hoffman, and now we’re getting ready to reach over into the middle part of Hoffman and start connecting residents there,” Hart said.

Phase one includes connecting Hart Avenue, John Hart Street, McCoy Drive, Perkins Street and Blues Bridge Road to the system, while phase two includes connecting Seaboard Street, Teal Street and part of Little Road.

After the meeting, Hart spoke about how the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April has affected Hoffman financially. At the end of April, the Daily Journal reported that Hoffman is projected to lose 85.84% of sales taxes levied, or $89,669.28 in sales tax revenue, according to the Department of Revenue.

Ad valorem means that sales taxes would be distributed in proportion to property taxes levied by the county and its municipalities in the previous fiscal year, according to the North Carolina Center for County Research.

The combination of financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ad valorem has resulted in Hoffman being forced to cut two big annual programs from its plans for the year. Those are a summer camp for children and an event for senior citizens of the town. Both are usually held every summer, according to Hart.

Hart said as a result of the county’s decision, the town is limited to doing basic maintenance projects this year, including things like the garbage, keeping the grass cut, street maintenance, light bills, water bills and vehicle maintenance.

“That’s the way it is right now,” Hart said. “Streets has its own money, but that ad valorem tax [change] is hurting us big time.”