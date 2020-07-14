Sorority holds modified Debutante Cotillion

ROCKINGHAM — Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc. was unable to have the 59th Annual Debutante Cotillion. Instead, the parade of debutantes was presented on Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham last Sunday evening.

The debutantes were dressed in traditional long, white, formal gowns, and the public was able to drive around the square to offer congratulations and support.

Takira Denise Hall was crowned 2020 Queen. She is the daughter of Eric Hall and Thomasina Wall. Timothy Newton Jr. was her marshal and Cherie Young was her sponsor. Takira plans to attend Winston-Salem State University to further her education. 2019 Queen LaMesha Michelle Gould, who is a sophomore at WSSU, returned to crown Takira.

The following debutantes were included in the queen’s court: Maid of Honor, Miss Kierra Shuntea’ McLaughlin, is the daughter of Charlotte Allen and Timothy McLaughlin. She was sponsored by Doris Henry Cuthrell and her marshal was DaQuan Riggins. Kierra plans to attend Richmond Community College. First Attendant Allexis Latrell Swiney is the daughter of Lemuel and Talia Swiney. Patricia McCoy was her sponsor and Jaxson Martin was her marshal. Allexis chose Coker University to further her education. Briauna Mone’ Wall was Second Attendant. She is the daughter of Tomeka Wall. Briauna chose to attend Winston-Salem State. Her marshal was Jamari Broady and her sponsor was Annie Pratt. Third Attendant was Mycina Ayanna Patterson. She is the daughter of Towanda Patterson. Her Marshal was Donavan Steele and her sponsor was Janet Nicholson Stroman. Mycina plans to attend UNC-Pembroke.

Comasia Anjali Blue was in the queen’s honor court. Her parents are Chad Blue and Trendee Bostick. Comasia will be attending Richmond Community College in the fall. Lacyruss Ellerbe was her marshal and Janet Nicholson Stroman was her sponsor.

Other debutantes included Shakira Nicole Little, who was sponsored by Shemikka Henry. Arthur Ingram and Marsha Little are her parents. Shakira plans to further her education at Guilford College. Her marshal was Edwin Nelson. Another participating debutante was Daianna Alaysia Dobson. She is the daughter of Darly Dobson and was sponsored by Carol Chambers Completing the parade of debutantes was Daonnia Shantell Andre Hester. She is the daughter of Rosalyn Nicole Hester and Matthew Boone. Daonnia plans to attend Richmond Community College in the fall. She was sponsored by Shana Stokes, and her marshal was Taron Harris.

All of the debutantes graduated from Richmond Senior High School except Briauna Wall, who graduated from Richmond Early College.

The purpose of the debutante cotillion is to raise money to assist the young women with their education beyond high school and provide cultural experiences throughout the year. This year a total of $23,223 was given in scholarships and educational awards.

Other awards presented were: Miss Congeniality, Kierra McLaughlin; Talent, Takira Hall; Citizenship, Mycina Patterson; High Academic Award (weighted), Briauna Wall; and High Academic Award (unweighted), Takira Hall.

Members of the sorority are : Carol Chambers, Doris Henry Cuthrell, Marcella Townsend, Annie Pratt, Patricia McCoy, Wenonia Wall, Alice Baker-Little Livingston, Janet Stroman, Delores Foreman, Sabrina McDonals, Cynthia Northcutt, Cherie Young, Kathy Covington, Shemikka Henry, Shana Stokes, and Amber Watkins . Charter members are: Catherine Blackwell, Gloria Mask, and Ruth Watkins.

Co-chairpersons for the debutante program were Doris Henry Cuthrell and Cynthia Northcutt.