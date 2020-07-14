Schools can reopen with hybrid learning model

Related Articles School board discusses plans for reopening

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday recommended that N.C. public K-12 schools use a hybrid reopening plan that includes both in-person and remote learning when the fall 2020 semester begins.

School districts have some flexibility in putting their hybrid plans together. The Richmond County Schools Board of Education previously discussed what the district’s plan would look like. Local administrators liked the idea of having K-5 students in school every day while middle school and high school students continue with remote learning. Students learning remotely in that scenario would be able to schedule face-to-face meetings as needed with staff members.

Districts have the option of reverting to a remote learning-only format this fall; Scotland County Schools has already committed to starting the year with virtual learning. Richmond County’s hybrid plan will be presented to the district’s Board of Education for approval at a called meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Cooper, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Director Mandy Cohen, and state board of education chair Eric Davis encouraged districts to work with their administrators, staff members, families and local leaders — including health departments — when formulating their plans. They emphasized the need for “tailor-made” plans that will help each district meet the needs of its constituents, especially workers and families who are hesitant to return for in-person learning.

RCS administrators have said that regardless of which plan is put in place, families will be able to opt out of in-person learning and participate in remote classes if they don’t feel comfortable coming back for in-person instruction.

Numerous health protocols will be in place this fall for schools returning to in-person classes. Notably, all K-12 students, teachers and staff members will be required to wear face coverings as a preventative measure against COVID-19. Cooper said the state will provide at least five reusuable, washable face coverings for each person who is required to wear one.

Cooper referenced studies that show that masks reduce the probability of disease transmission.

Weighing the options

Cooper said state education administrators took studies into consideration about the importance of in-person learning when deciding which reopening plan to go with. They also considered how valuable schools’ non-academic offerings are to students — things like nutrition, counseling and social development.

One of the studies referenced was submitted by the American Academy of Pediatrics. That study found that students are negatively affected by by being away from school for an extended period of time, and the study shows the importance of in-person classes.

“The AAP states a clear goal of having students physically present in school,” said Theresa Flynn, a member of the N.C. chapter of AAP. “The AAP stresses that this should happen with careful measures to keep students and staff safe, and with flexibility to adapt as needed to the community’s prevalence of COVID-19.

“The leadership of the North Carolina pediatric society agrees,” Flynn added. “We must use the evidence and research we have to make the best decision for our children and our communities when it comes to reopening schools.”

Cohen spoke further about evidence that led to the decision to reopen schools for hybrid learning. She noted that there are “no perfect answers” when it comes to planning for the upcoming school year.

“The scientific evidence available today shows that children are less likely to be infected with COVID-19, and children get less severe illness than adults,” Cohen said. “Children who have COVID-19 are also less likely to spread it to others, even in a school setting. This is particularly evident in younger, elementary-aged children.

“We also looked at data from around the world indicating that schools are a lower transmission setting,” Cohen continued, “and have not seemed to have played a major role in the spread of COVID-19.”

When asked what protocol the state is requiring schools to follow for individuals who test positive for COVID-19, Cohen said directions for numerous different scenarios have been distributed to school districts. She said there isn’t a one-size-fits all protocol, and districts should work with local health officials to handle issues on a case-by-case basis. Cohen said many tools that local governments use when handling COVID-19 cases — especially contact tracing — will be used when cases arise at schools.

Colleges still planning

Public colleges aren’t affected by the recommendations Cooper announced on Tuesday.

“Health officials are taking with higher education leaders,” Cooper said. “Those decisions are going to be made by those higher education leaders soon after the consultation with health officials.

“There is a different situation with higher education because there are people living on the campus,” Cooper added.

Phase 2 extended

Cooper announced on Tuesday that the plan to reopen the state’s economy will remain in Phase 2 for at least three more weeks.

“Our virus trends are not spiking like some other states,” Cooper said. “We have hospital capacity, and our percentage of positive (tests) is still high. However, our numbers are still troubling —and they can jump higher in the blink of an eye.

“Easing restrictions now will allow more high-transmission activities, and cause a spike that’ll threaten our ability to open schools. The most important opening is that of our classroom doors.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester