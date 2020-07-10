Free COVID-19 testing sites coming to NC, Richmond not among them yet

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier this week that up to 300 no-cost testing sites would be deployed to underserved communities that have limited testing options already in place.

“A disproportionately high percentage of North Carolina’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among historically marginalized populations,” a release from the DHHS reads in part. “Mounting evidence shows the members of these populations experience higher rates of COVID-19 mortality and serious complications.”

Richmond County hasn’t been selected to host any of the free testing sites.

“I have not seen any of our zip codes (on the list) at this time,” Richmond County Health and Human Services Director Tommy Jarrell said. “I assume it may be expanded as time goes.”

In addition, more than 480 contact tracers, half of whom are bilingual with a focus on Spanish speakers, have been added statewide. With these additions, there are more than 1,500 people working on contact tracing statewide.

A new NCDHHS initiative will lend support to people and families who have gotten sick with COVID-19. 250 Community Health Workers will be deployed to areas with high COVID-19 cases to partner with local health departments and tracers. They will help connect North Carolinians to medical and social support resources including primary care, mental health services, and COVID-19 related resources as well.

Richmond County recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There are now 95 active cases in the county. There have been seven deaths among Richmond County COVID-19 patients, and four people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Ninety-one people are in home isolation and 254 people have recovered.

COVID-19 testing is available at FirstHealth of the Carolinas. Each test costs $75 or $110 before insurance kicks in. FirstHealth’s website states that people with health insurance likely won’t need to pay anything for their tests because health insurance companies are covering the cost of the tests.

The Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at 910-417-4947 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Jarrell said last month that the Health Department is “writing orders” for Hotline callers to be tested.

“We need to all work together so we can protect our families and neighbors, restore our economy, and get people back to work and our children back to school,” Cooper said in a statement regarding COVID-19 last month.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.