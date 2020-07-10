Group to march for unity, love Saturday

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County residents will march for unity this Saturday morning following the months of protests and division following the death of George Floyd in police custody in May.

Sponsored by SOUL (Sisters Of Unity and Love) Stand-Up, the Unity Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Richmond County Department of Social Services parking lot. The participants will march to the old courthouse in downtown Rockingham, where Sheriff James Clemmons, Pastor Mike Childers and retired NFL player Perry Williams will speak.

There will be a table on-site to allow participants to register to vote. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Debra Johnson of SOUL said the group came up with the idea in the wake of the “hate and division” she saw in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

“We’re trying to bring the community together, there’s a diverse group of people coming out,” Johnson said. “Love overshadows hate.”

The march will follow the same path as the prayer vigil held in June entitled, “I’m tired, aren’t you?” which also addressed the death of Floyd and brought out a group of local pastors to lead prayers for peace and justice in the country. At that event, Clemmons commended the organizers for holding a peaceful event to protest police brutality.

“As a leader in our community, as a member of our community, to know that we have folks that are willing to stand up and pray for us, all of that has touched me and it should touch everyone in Richmond County,” Clemmons said.