Tropical Storm Fay leaving NC coast

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Fay, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, began to edge away from the North Carolina coast Thursday evening, its sights set on the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Fay was about 70 miles (115 km) east of Cape Hatteras in its 8 p.m. advisory, only hours after forecasters announced the storm’s formation. The storm had top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving to the north at 8 mph (13 kph).

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.

According to forecasters, Fay will undergo slight strengthening into Friday before the center moves inland and weakens. The hurricane center said the storm will produce between 3 and 5 inches of rain along and near its track, creating the potential for flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls.

Fay’s formation Thursday means it is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

This story has been corrected to show that Fay, not Edouard, is the earliest sixth-named storm on record.