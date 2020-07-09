Schools still in limbo on reopening plans

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools administrators still don’t know how they’ll be expected to proceed when the new academic year starts next month, but they are now well-versed on their potential reopening plans.

And there’s still some work to be done as school districts await Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement next week on how schools can reopen this fall.

In a called meeting on Thursday, about a week after Cooper delayed his much-anticipated decision on school reopenings, the Richmond County Schools Board of Education received an update about the district’s three different reopening plans called for by the governor. The board also learned about how the district’s families, teachers and administrators have reacted to those tentative plans.

All North Carolina school districts are required to have three different plans in place for reopening this fall. In “Plan A,” all students in all grade levels would attend in-person classes daily with minimal social distancing and sanitation restrictions in place. “Plan B” is a hybrid model that involves in-person and remote learning. Under “Plan C,” schools would revert to the virtual learning-only format they used for most of the spring semester.

There are several different options that can be used for Plan B. One of the most well-received options among Richmond County Schools administrators involves having K-5 students attending in-person classes while middle school and high school students learn remotely. In that scenario, because of capacity restrictions, students in pre-K through third grade would learn on-site at Richmond County’s elementary schools, and students in fourth and fifth grade would be on-site at the district’s middle schools. Although students above those grade levels would be learning remotely, they would be able to schedule face-to-face appointments with faculty members as needed.

Another option for “Plan B” would involve having elementary and middle school students learning on-site while high school students learn remotely. That option is less viable because the district wouldn’t have adequate transportation capabilities with capacity restrictions on school buses in place. Another option presented for “Plan B” involves dividing students into different cohorts and having them alternate on-site and virtual learning days. Many administrators had concerns about that option.

Richmond County Schools won’t know which plan to go with until Cooper makes his announcement next week. Cooper hinted during a Thursday press conference that his plan could call for both in-person and virtual learning, as laid out in Plan B.

RCS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith emphasized during Thursday’s school board meeting that there will be some trial and error with whichever plan is put in place.

“One of the biggest things that we’ve communicated is that we know no plan is perfect,” Smith said. “But the No. 1 priority is to keep students and staff as safe as possible.”

Smith said that regardless of which plan is used, parents will have the option of having their children stick with remote learning if they’re not comfortable with them returning to in-person classes. Administrators will handle that based on the needs of each school in the district. If a school has a high number of students opting out of in-person learning, that school might designate some teachers to focus on virtual learners, while other teachers handle the in-person classes.

Smith said that, in accordance with state requirements, the district is working protocols for all groups of students into its reopening plans — including Exceptional Children and homeless students.

The numbers

Richmond County School recently polled families and staff members about potential reopening plans.

A district-wide survey of staff members yielded 567 responses. Approximately 77% of respondents said they feel competent in using technology needed for remote instruction. Just under 10% of respondents said they don’t feel competent using technology for remote instruction, and the remaining 13% reported that the same question did not apply to them because they aren’t in instructional positions.

The survey also asked staff members about their internet capabilities, professional development topics they want more training on, as well as their specific concerns regarding reopening this fall. Many of the staff members who listed their concerns said they were worried about contracting COVID-19 and bringing the virus home to their families. Others were concerned about their ability to enforce social distancing requirements for in-person learning. Some of the staff members wanted to be sure that they’d have enough cleaning supplies on hand to sanitize their facilities.

A separate survey of Richmond County Schools families yielded 1,466 responses. In that survey, 907 families said their student(s) will require a school-issued laptop if remote learning resumes this fall, while 550 families said they wouldn’t need one.

On the topic of transportation, 423 said their student(s) will need bus transportation in the morning and afternoon if classes are held in-person this fall. Twenty families said they’ll need bus transportation in the morning only, and 81 families said they’ll only need it after school.

When families were asked, with bus capacity restrictions in mind, if they would consider driving their students to school if they typically use bus transportation, 378 families said yes and 253 said no.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.