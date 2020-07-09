June birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

June 3, 2020

Brent and Breana Lill, Rockingham, a son, Dawson Thomas Lill

June 7, 2020

Brenda Solache and Oscar A. May Cruz, Ellerbe, a daughter, Isabella May

June 9, 2020

Christopher and Kelsey Holt, Hamlet, a daughter, Everleigh Kate Holt

June 12, 2020

Oneka and Joseph Champaign, Richmond County, a daughter, Amarah Champaign

June 15, 2020

Christen Robinson, Ellerbe, a daughter, Amiri Dior Cooper

June 15, 2020

Brittany Durden and William V. Goins, Rockingham, a daughter, Calliope Grace Goins

June 20, 2020

Lacey Steele and Lucas Newton, Rockingham, a daughter, Noah Teresa Newton

June 23, 2020

Damon and Nicky Wright, Rockingham, a daughter, Zuri Rae Wright

June 26, 2020

Calvin Wayne Smith and Kimberly Renee Smith, Rockingham, a daughter, Brooklyn Paige Smith

June 28, 2020

Garicia Thomas and DeJarez Smith, Rockingham, a son, DeJarez Isaiah Smith, Jr.

June 29, 2020

Naomi and Olufemi Adegboyega, Hamlet, a daughter, Destiny Adegboyega