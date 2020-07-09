County pilot program to test using propane to fuel sheriff’s office vehicles

“I just think it’s an underused fuel currently.” — County Manager Bryan Land

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County will begin a pilot program within the next month to test the use of propane to fuel the sheriff’s office’s fleet in hopes of saving the county money.

The county last year switched Area of Richmond Transit (ART) vehicles to propane about a year ago and the results have been “phenomenal,” County Manager Bryan Land told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Land said the fuel will be able to be purchased for $1 per gallon and will have the same mileage as unleaded fuel.

“We should realize some sizable savings in fuel costs if all goes as plan with this project,” Land said. “Many larger forces have utilized propane for years on their fleets and advised that lost performance and fuel mileage isn’t an issue to be concerned with.”

The ART vehicles were getting about eight miles to the gallon with unleaded gas, and the mileage has been ranged from seven to nine miles to the gallon with propane, according to Land.

In response to a question from Commissioner Don Bryant, Land advised that the sheriff’s office vehicles will be able to fill up on propane at the Richmond County Airport, where the county has installed a filling station. The county purchased a thousand-gallon propane tank for the initial pilot project, and Land said they may purchase another.

Bryant, who owns a lawn care business, said that he uses propane in his lawnmowers and that it’s a cleaner fuel as well, in addition to being cheaper.

Richmond County is lagging in 2020 Census response at 74th out of 100 counties. Currently, the county is at 49.3% response to the questionnaire.

“I continue to urge all of our citizens to please complete your census questionnaire,” Land said. “It’s an extremely important tool that is used to gauge the amount of funding we’ll receive in Richmond County in subsequent years.”

