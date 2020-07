Photo courtesy of the Rockingham Lions Club

The Rockingham Lions Club placed 50 American flags that span nearly two miles along East Broad Avenue from U.S. 1 to KFC. The flag project was started by Lion Harvey Auman in which American Flags are displayed in celebration of ten US holidays to encourage patriotism. This Independence Day, the Rockingham Lions honored his memory and continued the tradition that Harvey began more than 10 years ago.