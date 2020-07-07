New charges in wreck that killed two last week

ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued new charges to Catherine Hayes Geanes, 44, of Trailcrest Drive, stemming from a UTV wreck last week that killed a child and an adult.

Geanes is charged with one felony count negligent child abuse/serious physical injury and one misdemeanor count of trespassing with an all-terrain vehicle, in addition to the two previous charges of involuntary manslaughter. Kimberly Dawn Freeman, 46, of Hamlet and a 4-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the child.

Warrants made available this week allege that Geanes, while supervising a child under 16 years of age, drove a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) while under the influence of an impairing substance, showed reckless disregard for human life resulting in serious physical injury to the child. She also allegedly operated the UTV, a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000, on private property without the property owner’s consent.

Geanes was arrested on July 2 and is being held at Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond for the additional charges. Her total bond is now $200,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

When Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, they found one of the victims lying under the UTV, with the other laying right beside them, according court documents. Geanes told deputies she had been driving the UTV with the two victims through some trails in the woods until they stopped to do “circles” in an open dirt area, when the UTV turned over on its right side. Geanes also told deputies that all passengers on the UTV were wearing seat belts.

Court documents also note that one of the deputies said Geanes told him she had consumed one beer earlier while eating. Geanes was then asked to submit to an ALCO sensor test, which resulted in a positive result for the presence of alcohol in her system. A second test was performed that confirmed the positive result. Geanes also reported that she had taken her prescribed medications throughout the day.

Detective David Wall executed a search warrant early afternoon on July 2 for the 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 UTV in order to obtain any and all operational and diagnostic data stored within the UTV’s onboard computer system determine the condition of the seat belts at the time of the incident, according to court records.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2748 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.