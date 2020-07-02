Lee Berry to host fireworks show, asks attendees to social distance

ELLERBE — There will be a fireworks show in Ellerbe after all this weekend.

Former Ellerbe Mayor and candidate for county commissioner Lee Berry said that he planned to hold his own fireworks show for the public if the Ellerbe Lions Club, which has put on a fireworks show for more than 40 years, ended up cancelling theirs.

The Lions Club decided to cancel their event this year near the end of May, with June 1 being the deadline to order the needed fireworks, due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Their fireworks show typically draws as many as 1,000 people, with likely many more watching from afar.

Lynn McCaskill, president of the Ellerbe Lions Club, said that they considered going forward with the show and asking spectators to stay in their cars to maintain social distancing and adhere to Governor Roy Cooper’s orders, but the Club’s consensus was that they wouldn’t be able to enforce these restrictions.

Berry said he is expecting a big crowd for the event. He is asking people to follow Cooper’s mask requirement, stay in their cars and follow other social distancing rules while watching the show, just as he has asked patrons and staff at The Berry Patch, his produce stand and ice cream shop.

“Honor Governor Cooper’s orders — not that I agree with them — but honor them because he’s the governor,” Berry said. “People are going to do it or they’re not. Either way, I’m just going to ask (that people follow the order).

“This is a community give-back,” he continued. “The citizens of Richmond County have been good to us and we’re just giving back.”

The event will be free, but Berry will be accepting donations to the Ellerbe Fire Department at the event.

Berry said that his show will be “identical” to the Lions Club’s traditional show, with about a 20 to 25 minutes fireworks display capped off by a grand finale. When they cancelled, Berry sought the proper permits from the county, enlisted the help of the Ellerbe Fire Department, which is licensed to shoot off large firework mortars, and obtained insurance.

The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 and can be viewed anywhere within a mile from Berry’s produce and ice cream shop, The Berry Patch, located at 351 Cargo Rd. in Ellerbe, according to Berry. The fireworks will be fired from a plot of land Berry rented about 200 yards from The Berry Patch.

Berry said that the best spots to watch the fireworks will be from Green Lake Road, McIntyre Road, or the Mineral Springs Elementary School parking lot.