Fourth of July a difficult time for veterans with PTSD

ROCKINGHAM — Post-traumatic stress disorder is prevalent among veterans. The National Center for PTSD estimates that about 30 out of every 100 Vietnam veterans, for instance, have suffered from PTSD in their lifetime.

PTSD is a mental health issue that results from witnessing or experiencing a traumatic event. People with PTSD often have flashbacks, nightmares and anxiety stemming from the traumatic event they were involved with. Certain triggers can set off physical and emotional reactions in PTSD sufferers. For veterans who were involved in combat, those triggers can include loud noises and explosions.

That’s why the Fourth of July tends to be a difficult time for them.

“A lot of them try to avoid (fireworks) as much as possible,” said Tonia Hildreth, director of Richmond County Veteran Services.

Many veterans do enjoy fireworks, said American Legion Post 147 Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins, and some with PTSD are still able to participate in Fourth of July festivities. In an article posted on the Marine Corps Community Services website, a Marine veteran with PTSD said he sets off his own fireworks on the Fourth, but being woken up by fireworks late at night or early in the morning “brings back those memories” of war.

“The best thing they can do is not set them off if they know there is a veteran around that’s been through combat,” Hildreth said. “Especially if they’re suffering from PTSD, avoid the use of fireworks, if possible.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has posted tips for families and veterans celebrating the Fourth of July. Those recommendations include asking guests ahead of time if they have difficulty around the holiday, using sparklers or other quiet alternatives to fireworks if veterans are present, and removing substances such as alcohol from festivities, as alcohol increases the risk of violent behaviors in people suffering from PTSD.

Resources are available for veterans to use during this weekend’s festivities.

Veterans having trouble with PTSD symptoms can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, or they can send a text to 838255. The Crisis Line also offers an online chat feature at veteranscrisisline.com.

Responders on the hotline will connect veterans with Veterans Affairs resources or local authorities, if needed. The VA has a community-based outpatient clinic located at 100 Jefferson Street in Hamlet, and there is also a VA Medical Center located in Fayetteville.

“I just want (the veterans) to stay safe, and if they’re experiencing anxiety or panic attacks call the hotline and talk to somebody,” Hildreth said. “We don’t want them to feel like they have to isolate themselves from everybody because of fireworks.”

