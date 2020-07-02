Shooter arrested in downtown Rockingham, no injuries

ROCKINGHAM — A suspect allegedly fired a gun at law enforcement after a confrontation in downtown Rockingham Thursday but was subdued without injuries to himself, officers, or bystanders.

Reginald Deon Wall was arrested in the incident. Charges against Wall are pending, according to the Rockingham Police Department. This article will be updated when more information becomes available. Wall’s mugshot will not be available until after he is placed in quarantine at the Richmond County Jail.

Police say a concerned citizen approached officers Thursday describing a man in a burgundy van who was waving a firearm out of his window while cursing at people. An officer later located the man, Wall, standing on the corner of South Randolph Street and Franklin Street, at which point Wall began yelling and cursing at officers from a distance, according to RPD.

An officer approached Wall and when they were within about 5 feet of him, Wall pulled out a firearm, police say.

“Officers attempted de-escalation tactics for several minutes in an attempt to calm Mr. Wall down and retreat from his firearm,” said Police Chief Billy Kelly in a press release. “Mr. Wall became more aggressive in nature and pointed his firearm at officers on multiple occasions.”

Wall then walked into oncoming traffic on Franklin Street continuing to wave his gun and point it at officers. When Wall was focused on one group of officers, another officer charged him.

Wall allegedly fired at the officer but missed, and the charging officer was able to take him to the ground at which point other officers gained control of his firearm, Kelly said. Wall was attempting to continue firing the weapon when the officers took the gun from him, according to Kelly.

“The Rockingham Police Department would like to be clear that the bravery and courage displayed by this officer (who charged Wall) very well saved the life of Mr. Wall and quite possibly the lives of other officers involved,” Kelly said. “We commend the actions of every officer involved in this event for their bravery and willingness to sacrifice their lives for the safety of this community.”

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Wall has no prior convictions in North Carolina.