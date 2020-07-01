County Crime Report

June 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marigold Street following a report of a suspect using force to break into a building and steal assorted power tools, sockets, cordless drills, a skill saw and a shop vac, which were valued at $465 total. The case is still active.

June 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellen Road following a report of a suspect attempting to break into the property. The case is still active.

June 28

ELLERBE — At 7:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lindsey Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a 50 inch T.V. valued at $350 from the residence. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:46 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Branch Trail following a report of a suspect stealing a red lawn mower valued at $200 from the residence. The case is still active.

June 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on W. Eason Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into the property and stealing a Husqvarna lawn mower valued at $400. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:11 p.m.. deputies responded to a residence on Hamer Road following a report of fraud when the victim found $699.99 of unknown charges on a bank statement. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 9:57 a.m.. deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Circle following a report of a suspect breaking into and entering a vehicle. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

July 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a location on Rogison Street following a report of a suspect stealing a cellular device valued at $300. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]