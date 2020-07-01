Cooper delays decision on schools, backs in-person learning

“There’s gonna have to be a lot of local decisions made, because school districts are different. But we believe we needed a little more time to make sure we get this plan right, because education, I think, is the most important function of state government.” — Gov. Roy Cooper

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday emphasized his desire to have North Carolina public schools open for in-person instruction this fall and said his instructions for school reopenings will be released “within the next couple of weeks.”

Cooper previously instructed each district to construct plans for three different reopening scenarios. “Plan A” will be used if schools are allowed to open for in-person learning with minimal social distancing requirements, “Plan B” is a hybrid model will be used if schools can reopen with moderate social distancing and capacity restrictions, and “Plan C” will be used if schools are instructed to revert to virtual learning this fall.

Richmond County Schools and other districts around the state expected that Cooper would deliver his instructions on school reopenings during a press briefing on Wednesday. But Cooper’s office announced on Tuesday night that the governor wouldn’t be sharing those instructions yet, and Cooper explained why on Wednesday — the day North Carolina recorded its highest single-day increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve learned a lot more in the last few weeks with studies that have come about,” Cooper said. “We’re working to get more buy-in from teachers and people who are on the ground to make sure they understand all of the requirements in the plan.

“I think it’s important for us to get as much buy-in as we possibly can across the board before we announce decisions,” he continued. “There’s gonna have to be a lot of local decisions made, because school districts are different. But we believe we needed a little more time to make sure we get this plan right, because education, I think, is the most important function of state government.”

Wednesday’s briefing came a week after Cooper mandated face coverings in North Carolina and added a three-week extension to Phase 2 of the plan to reopen the state’s economy. He cited rising case numbers and hospitalization rates as reasons for that decision.

On Wednesday, North Carolina reported 1,843 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing its total amount of positive cases to 66,513.

“What we have been seeing is still a slow but steady increase in our cases,” said Department of Health and Human Services Director Mandy Cohen. “… We’re almost getting numb to hearing these numbers, but they are big numbers of new cases that we’re seeing every day. But it is not a skyrocket in cases that we’re seeing in other states.

“But it is a cautionary tale that we have work to do here to continue to keep that virus level low,” Cohen added.

Cooper and Cohen spoke about a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics that explains the importance of in-person learning, and outlines how children were negatively affected by school closures during the spring semester. The report advocates for all students having in-person classes this fall.

“The thing about that Pediatric Society report is that it shows how important it is to have our children in the classroom learning, and all the things that they miss when they’re not there,” Cooper said. “Not just academic lessons, but the health, nutrition, well-being, socialization, all of those things that are important to a child growing up.

“(The Pediatric Society is) emphasizing that we know there’s always a risk when there’s a virus,” Cooper said, “But it’s important for you to work hard to make sure we get our children back at school. That was already our thought process anyway.”

Cooper mentioned several times on Wednesday that his top priority is re-opening schools. He said district leaders should use this time to continue working on their three potential plans for the fall.

“Governor Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will ultimately determine how our schools can safely reopen in the fall,” a Wednesday press release from Richmond County Schools reads in part. “The opening of our schools will be a community-wide effort to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff while providing educational opportunities for all our students.”

The district is currently seeking input from stakeholders in order to fine-tune its protocols for reopening. A link to that survey is available online at https://www.richmond.k12.nc.us/ .

