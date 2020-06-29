Mabe, Ormsby re-elected as BOE chairpersons

HAMLET — Wiley Mabe and Bobbie Sue Ormsby were unanimously re-elected as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Richmond County Board of Education during Monday’s regular meeting.

The election came after three re-elected members of the board — Mabe, Jerry Ethridge and Ronald Tillman — were sworn in to their positions by Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel.

“It is a rewarding experience,” Mabe said of his position on the board, “because we all work together — and we’re not supposed to agree on everything. If everyone agrees with everything, you’re not looking at both sides of the issue. At the end of the day, we’ve got to be moving forward.

“We want to work together and serve the parents and the students the best we can, and of course we’ve got to be accountable to the taxpayers,” Mabe continued.

In other business, the school board members applauded district administrators for putting together the “Victory Lap” celebration commemorating Richmond County’s class of 2020. The graduates took a celebratory lap around Rockingham Speedway on June 12.

They also acknowledged an issue with the event that had initially been reported on social media. Some families of Richmond Early College High School and Ashley Chapel Educational Center said they were left out of the vehicle procession from Richmond Senior High to the racetrack because they were given incorrect instructions.

Many of those families were still able to join the procession at its tail end, but some of them weren’t able to participate.

“It’s hard not to have a flaw,” Tillman said. “So to all those kids and parents that did not get that same opportunity, I just wanted to say I apologize. It wasn’t intentional.”

Tillman credited school staff members for their work on the Victory Lap, and he noted that there should be more planning meetings if the district decides to make the event a tradition. He said representatives from every group involved with the event — administrators, staff members, law enforcement officers and others — should be involved with those meetings in order to minimize the chance of more students being left out.

No decision has been made as to whether the Victory Lap will become an annual celebration, but Pat Campbell said he likes the idea.

“The community received it very well,” Campbell said.

The board received an update about the district’s allocation of federal CARES act money. They also approved the district’s continuation budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which is being used because a new state budget has not yet been adopted.

Ormsby asked finance officer Tina Edmonds about a bill signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this month that provides $350 bonuses for public school teachers. Edmonds said she will know more about the dispersal of the bonuses after a webinar hosted by the Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday.

The board agreed to provide $50,000 to help with the construction of a new batting facility for the Richmond Senior baseball program. The program has already raised $40,000 to fund the new facility. Earlier this year the school board provided $45,000 for the construction of a batting facility for the softball team. That project is now underway.

