Sixth Richmond County patient dies from COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM — A sixth Richmond County resident has died from COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department reported Monday.

The deceased was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month. The other patients who have passed following battles with the virus have ranged in age from 31 to 92, according to the Health Department.

The last death of a Richmond County patient was reported on June 11. The Health Department only reports COVID-19 cases and deaths of those who are residents of Richmond County.

Health Director Tommy Jarrell urged the public to continue to wear a face mask when required, maintain social distancing and to wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Jarrell said in a statement.