Stop the Violence March brings community together

This story will be updated.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Community and faith leaders gathered here on Saturday morning for the annual Stop the Violence March.

The march was in remembrance of those who have been lost to violence. Speakers at the march also encouraged young people to stay away from violence. The event began at the Circle B gas station at the end of Earle Franklin Drive — the same location where 20-year-old Tierrell Martin was shot in a violent scene three days after the first match took place in 2017.

The march was led by Varneice Morrison. Morrison lost her father, uncle, two cousins and a nephew to gun violence.

Sheriff James Clemmons, who marched with the group, said, “It’s always good when the community comes together to take part in stopping the violence. I tip my hat to them. … We’ve got to work together to stop the violence.”