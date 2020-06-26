Group to march against violence

“I’m doing this to let the young people know that there’s a better way. Walk away for you make that devastating decision.” — Varneice Morrison, march organizer

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — For four years now, Varneice Morrison has been leading the charge in Richmond County to stop the violence, with her march by that same name.

Started in 2017, the Stop the Violence March brings together community and faith leaders to share stories of loss and call for change in hopes that young people will hear the message. Morrison said at the second march that she lost her father, uncle, two cousins and a nephew to gun violence, and she doesn’t want to see other families continue to experience this pain.

“The mothers are the one that suffer the most from this and we need to come together to stop it,” Morrison said Friday. “It’s a devastating things for a mother to get a call and go to scene where her baby is laying, shot or stabbed … and it’s devastating to the other family of the one who did the crime because then she has to go to the jail house.”

The march will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Circle B gas station at the end of Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights. Participants will march to the Dobbins Heights Community Center located at 222 Earle Franklin Dr. and release balloons in remembrance of those who have been lost to violence. For more information, call Morrison at 910-206-2321.

Morrison will speak and a pastor will give a prayer, then others who want to speak will be given time.

Over the years, the event has become a memorial for individuals who have been killed in the area. Three days after the first Stop the Violence March, 20-year-old Tierrell Martin was shot in a violent scene at the same Circle B where the march began. More recently, in August 2019, the body of 17-year-old Malachi Jaheim “Slim” Hailey, was discovered behind the Community Center by a 12-year-old who was playing basketball earlier that day.

Edward McNair Kavien Sloan was charged in Hailey’s murder, but a suspect was never charged in Martin’s death. Former Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters put a great deal of effort into finding the perpetrator but the department was unable to make an arrest.

