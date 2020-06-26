July 4th cancellations increase fireworks sales

With the country’s 245th Independence Day just a week away, more residents than usual are searching for ways to shoot off fireworks since the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled or postponed the annual fireworks shows.

“To date, fireworks sales have been way up over 2019,” said Barbara Chavis, store manager of Fireworks Superstore in Dillon, South Carolina. “And we are anticipating they will remain up through the July 4th season. Sales have increased because … approximately 70 to 80% of commercial fireworks displays have been cancelled.

“Americans still want to celebrate the fourth of July and they want to celebrate with fireworks,” continued Chavis.

It isn’t just South Carolinians visiting the fireworks stand. North Carolina residents have been making the journey as well.

“We get lots of customers from North Carolina,” said Chavis. “Most of our customers are from North Carolina. We get lots of military customers, too.”

Customers are purchasing popular fireworks such as Mortar Reloadables, Roman Candles, Multi-short Aerials, firecrackers and 500 Gram Finale Aerials.

“Currently we have specials, such as buy one get one free Items, rockets on sale, Saturday Night Special and Blond Joke on sale for $35 each, regularly $49.95,” said Chavis. “And a discount policy special where, when you spend $75 or more, you receive more free merchandise you get to pick out.

For example, Chavis said for a $150 sale you get $15 in free merchandise; if you spend $500 you get $125 in free merchandise and, if you spend $3,000 you get 50% more extra in free merchandise.

“Go to www.fireworkssupermarket.com to get more specials and coupons,” continued Chavis.

The Fireworks Supermarket is located off Exit 193 on Interstate 95 and the physical address 1107 Radford Blvd., in Dillon.

Staying safe …

While fireworks can be fun, they can also be dangerous and should be handled safely.

“People should remember, while it is a fun way to celebrate, there are also cautions that should be taken to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Donald Locklear, fire inspector with the city of Laurinburg Fire Department. “It is important to remember to take safety precautions, such as never using fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol (and) never hold a lit firework in your hand, and never light them indoors.”

An easy way to be safe while using fireworks is to keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that do not go off to prevent fire.

“Sparklers are also more dangerous than most people think,” said Locklear. “Sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for firework injuries.”

If anyone has questions about what fireworks are legal in North Carolina or what the regulations are, they can contact their local law enforcement agencies.

“Any firework that projects from the ground or explodes is illegal in North Carolina,” said Laurinburg Police Chief ‘Duke’ Williams. “Fireworks such as bottle rockets or Roman Candles are not allowed either.

“We want everyone to enjoy their holiday and have a good time celebrating,” continued Williams. “But we also want to make sure everyone is safe while doing it.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]