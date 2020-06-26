Attorney: County to enter mediation with Rockingham, Hamlet

ROCKINGHAM — County Attorney Bill Webb told the attorney representing both Rockingham and Hamlet Thursday that Richmond County intends to seek mediation with the cities following their claim of breach of contract, but the process could be a long one.

On Wednesday, T.C. Morphis of The Brough Law Firm sent a letter to County Manager Bryan Land that outlined Rockingham and Hamlet’s claims against the county stemming from its decision in April to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method. The cities allege that by county officials repeatedly stating that the change to ad valorem was an attempt to recoup funds expended by the county to cover the cost of the new 9-1-1 Center, the county was violating an agreement signed between the parties which specified that neither city would have to pay anything towards the new facility.

The letter stated that the cities are prepared to “immediately” file suit against the county in the Richmond County Superior Court, but are first seeking mediation in accordance with Section R of the agreement.

“We would seek a jury trial, and we intend to allege breach of contract, actual fraud, constructive fraud, negligence, gross negligence, civil conspiracy, negligent misrepresentation, unfair and deceptive trade practices, and negligent supervision,” reads the letter.

Webb said that the county will need time to “get organized” on the issue before entering formal mediation, and said they would be in close communication with Morphis throughout that process.

“The contract requires mediation and we certainly will comply with what the contract requires,” Webb said Thursday. “It won’t happen overnight, it’s a process.

“We’re going to try to find a good mediator that we can all agree on,” he continued.

Webb said he doesn’t anticipate any formal proceedings taking place for at least 30 to 60 days.

The case

At some point between the interlocal agreement being signed in 2015 and May 2018, the county apparently realized it would need help to fund the new 9-1-1 Center, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and is meant to be used as support for other counties in the event of natural disasters. The grant application for the center made clear it would not be possible without grant funding, and the agreement with the two cities was cited in support of the county’s case.

In an email sent on May 25, 2018, Land asked then-Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton to consider including a contribution to the county in Hamlet’s budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 to assist in covering the salaries of the new dispatchers the county would be hiring. Rockingham officials have reported being asked for this as well.

Webb said Thursday that he “not aware” of Land asking the cities for contributions to help fund the 9-1-1 Center’s operations.

Land’s May 2018 email to Blanton reads:

“I realize the the 18-19 budget is nearing completion, however, when conducting your planning for 19-20 budget year can you look (at) the possibility of providing some funding from the City of Hamlet for the 4 dispatchers that we will be acquiring soon?” Land asked Blanton. “Hamlet will realize some substantial savings not only from the elimination of these employees’ positions but also in the technology that would need to be purchase in the near future … We are looking at an increase in expenditures in year 1 in excess of $1.4 million, subsequent years will see an increase of approximately $700,000 annually.”

Morphis, in the letter delivered Wednesday, argues that the “plain language” in the original interlocal agreement signed by both Rockingham and Hamlet “makes it clear that neither Hamlet nor Rockingham can be required to pay any funds whatsoever toward the operation and maintenance of the (9-1-1 Center).”

Section G of the agreement, signed in 2015, states, “(The 9-1-1 Center) is intended to be a self-sufficient entity financed by 9-1-1 fees, grants and funds provided by the county,” reads Section G of the agreement.

Section H further states that, “The County will not charge (Rockingham or Hamlet) any fees for taking over their call taking and dispatch functions.”

“Recent public statements by County officials, however,” writes Morphis, “have made it clear that the County intends to use some or all of the funds it will acquire through the ad valorem tax distribution method to finance the (9-1-1 Center). In effect, the County will be charging the Cities fees to operate the Center in violation of the Agreements.”

If a lawsuit became necessary, the cities would seek damages they calculate at being about $500,000, based on the salaries for dispatch staff that they argue the county is attempting to recoup. These damages could be tripled under the North Carolina Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to the letter.

Because the commissioners and county administration staff, both at the time and currently, “either knew or should have known” whether the county would eventually need help from the cities to fund operation of the center, they are subject to liability, the letter argues. Then-County Manager Rick Sago, and Emergency Services Director Donna Wright, who drafted the grant application to fund the center, did not respond to emailed requests for comment on whether the county knew at the time that they would need help from cities to fund the center.

Among the public statements at issue in the case for breach of contract are Land’s just before the Board of Commissioners voted on changing to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method at their monthly meeting in April.

Land’s full statement to the commissioners before the vote, according to the Daily Journal’s recording of the meeting, was as follows: “(The consideration of a change to ad valorem) was to offset some of the additional expenses shifted from the municipalities to the county level. It seems like more and more of those expenses are being shifted to the county. You remember, in the last year-and-a-half, two-year’s time, we’ve had the ETJ added on from Hamlet and Rockingham, we’ve had the 9-1-1 Emergency Services Center added on, we’ve acquired (eight) employees from Hamlet and Rockingham. No contribution from the municipalities for either of these. It just seems like a trend we’re going to see more and more in future years.”

In his budget message on June 2 given during the monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Land again lamented the tax increase of $0.04 in the 2018-2019 budget, which he said “didn’t even cover the additional budget for the Emergency Management Department due to the county-wide consolidation of services.”

“As a reminder,” he continued in the meeting, “eight former municipal employees are now county employees due to this change. No funding has been made by the municipalities to the county to offset this expense to the county taxpayers.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]