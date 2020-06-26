Crying ‘joyful tears’: New business opens in Rockingham

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The Best Choice Healthcare held its grand opening on Thursday, with several Richmond County government and business leaders sending the new provider off into its new venture with well-wishes. Founded by Cavassine Wall, The Best Choice will offer respite services, in-home aide, companion sitter, and Community Alternative Program services for children and adults. Wall said she has been crying tears of “fear and doubt” during the hard and often lonely process of opening her business, but said Thursday that that is about to change. “From this day forward I’m going to cry tears of faith, I’m going to cry tears of prosperity, and I’m going to cry tears of growth and magnitude from this day forth,” she said. “The next time you hear my cry, just know that it’s a joyful cry.” The speakers for the event included Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris, Commissioner Don Bryant, Vice Chair of the Chamber of Commerce Bob Young, and Chamber of Commerce President Emily Tucker. The Best Choice Healthcare is located at 1219 Rockingham Rd., Suite 4a and they can be reached by phone at 910-719-4117.