Scotland homeless shelter seeks support

LAURINBURG — A homeless center is coming to Scotland County, but it’s going to need the help of the community to get it up and running.

Christopher Mitchell, who is well-known for being the chairman and a major voice for the Scotland County Reentry Council, is now in the process of leading the effort for Community Outreach Centers to help homeless people to get a roof over their heads both physically and figuratively.

“We are in the process of turning the location, which is the former Century Care Building at 8900 Hasty Road, into the much-needed homeless shelter for the area,” Mitchell said. “We believe that it is not a hand-out but a hand-up, but we can’t do any of this alone.

“We need the entire community to help turn this into an opportunity for those who do not have the resources to get them out of their current situation,” he added.

The cost to get the center up and running is going to be around $400,000 and the building is going to be redone completely. Mitchell added the staff will be from the local community and has a board of directors who are ready to get the project rolling.

“Our goal is not to warehouse people but to restore them in the places they were broken,” Mitchell said. “We have the experts at the table to see this through … we now have the fundable plan completed and our goal is to raise money to restore the building over the next few months.”

Other things Mitchell hopes to have at the center would be a community garden and to host a farmers market for the community. But this is just the start for Community Outreach Centers, as Mitchell said they hope to do more centers around the area to help as many people as they can.

“We are asking for support in the community,” Mitchell said. “From businesses to faith-based communities to individuals we hope everyone can come together and help get it up and running.”

Community Outreach Centers is currently working on a website, www.communityoutreachcenters.com, for people to learn more and also donate which should be up soon.

