Masks now required in NC, Phase 2 extended

RALEIGH — As of this Friday, an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper will require North Carolinians to wear masks or other face coverings in public as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

Cooper also announced Wednesday that the state will remain in Phase 2 of its plan to reopen. Capacity restrictions for retailers, restaurants and public gatherings will remain in place, and businesses such as bars, movie theaters and gyms must remain closed.

Cooper’s executive order comes as the state reports its second-highest one-day jump in virus cases at around 1,700.

“The numbers we see are a stark warning, and we must pay attention,” Cooper said.

Exceptions to the order include children younger than 11 years old, people who can’t wear masks due to medical or behavioral conditions, and people who are “strenuously exercising.” No proof or documentation will be required from individuals in those categories.

Rep. Scott Brewer, a Democrat who represents Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly Counties in the N.C. House, said in a statement provided to the Daily Journal that wearing a mask in public is a necessity. He cited a recent poll he saw in which 79% of North Carolinians said they think it is important for people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one likes to wear a mask,” Brewer said, “but I’ve talked with dozens of constituents who understand that wearing one can actually save lives. And if there’s even the slightest possibility that it can save just one more life, then just wear the dang mask.”

State and local law enforcement officers are tasked with enforcing the executive order, which specifies that businesses or organizations — not individual patrons — should be cited if they fail to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings.

“Law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce the Face Covering requirements of this Executive Order against individual workers, customers, or patrons,” the order reads in part.

There’s an exception: if a business refuses entry to a patron because that person refuses to wear a face covering, and that individual proceeds to enter or refuses to leave the premises, law enforcement personnel can enforce the trespassing laws or any other laws that the person is violating.

Brewer agreed with the decision to extend Phase 2, noting that “the numbers don’t justify opening things up right now.”

“The wearing of the mask is the way we can get past Phase 2,” Brewer said. “I’ve got family in the medical field, and they don’t understand why we haven’t (required face coverings) before now.”

Cooper said North Carolina’s approach to reopening its economy is similar to a “dimmer switch” — and as the state has turned that switch up by easing restrictions in recent months, it has seen an increase in community spread of the virus.

The continued spread of COVID-19 could cause serious problems for health care professionals.

“Wearing a face covering is an easy thing to do that can make a huge impact for all of us,” said Dennis Taylor, a nurse, and President of the North Carolina Nurses Association, in a press release from Cooper’s office. “A major spike in cases would be catastrophic to the system, and without your cooperation, nurses and our fellow healthcare providers will have a harder time caring for sick patients for weeks and months to come.”

Jonathan Drew of the Associated Press contributed to this report.