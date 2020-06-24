High school seniors receive free pedicures

ROCKINGHAM — A new business in Rockingham recently provided 42 free pedicures to Richmond County high school seniors.

Touch of Glo Spa and Tanning offered the free pedicures as a gift to the Class of 2020 — graduates whose final year of high school was muddled by the COVID-19 crisis. Touch of Glo employee Glenda Cummins performed all of the pedicures over a two-week period that ended last Friday.

“Because of COVID-10, a lot of (the seniors) were down and sad,” said Brittany Sewell, who co-owns Touch of Glo alongside her fiance, Derek Howell. “They came here and got a pedicure and they loved it. Some of them had never gotten a pedicure before.

“One of the girls that came in, her father had passed away, and it was nice to be able to help her out,” Sewell added.

Touch of Glo opened for business on May 26. Sewell previously worked at local tanning salons, until she saw an opportunity to build a business of her own on East Broad Avenue.

It hasn’t been easy to grow a new business under COVID-19-related restrictions and guidelines, but Sewell is pleased with how things are going.

“It’s been scary, but the outcome so far has been great,” Sewell said. “A lot of people say, ‘This is so nice. We don’t have anything around the area like this.’

“It makes me feel good, and I just want to keep up the good work,” she continued.

Touch of Glo is located at 502 E. Broad Avenue in Rockingham.