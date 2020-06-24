Half Baked won’t reopen, owner looks to future

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Half Baked Creative Catering will not reopen as its owner, Melissa Newton, had hoped, but there may still be a way to get some of her culinary creations in the future.

Newton closed the physical location on Long Drive across from the Perdue plant in late April as Richmond County’s COVID-19 cases began to rise, but continued to serve deliveries. She said that with costs relating maintaining the building she rents showing no sign of decreasing, coupled with the slowdown in business, she won’t be able to reopen.

Newton called running Half Baked, which she open in 2013, a “dream.” She now has to have her equipment out by the end of the month.

“It’s an accomplishment for me, it was a long road and I did it myself,” Newton said in an interview Tuesday. “To work hard for something and see it come to fruition is more than a lot of people get in a lifetime and I’m proud of myself.”

Where she will go is still undecided. Newton posted on Facebook to say that she was looking for a new location, and was inundated with called for her to go to downtown Rockingham, among other places. Newton hesitated to say she would move downtown, saying that being in close proximity of other sandwich shops wouldn’t be “good for anybody.”

She is fielding offers, but said the first place she may land is back where she started when she first moved to Rockingham from New York after 9/11: baking cookies and other treats from home.

“In my heart I’m happy because I did what I set out to do,” Newton said. “It’s not the end it’s just another beginning.”

Newton got her start in New York working for different catering companies, bars, and revamping delis that were struggling. When she moved to Rockingham, where she didn’t know anyone, she got inspired to sell food from home watching Paula Deen and called her staff for advice. They told her to check with the local Health Department to see what was allowed first and go from there.

She delivered her treats to various places, and then at Christmas she started allowing customers to order an “elf” — Newton— to deliver treats for a friend or loved one. Word spread around town and business boomed. She did similar promotions for Valentine’s Day which turned into anniversaries and eventually she hired staff and was ready to open a physical location.

