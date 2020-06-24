School board discusses plans for reopening

Related Articles

HAMLET – The Richmond County Board of Education on Tuesday examined the district’s potential reopening plans for the fall semester.

The district is awaiting guidance from Gov. Roy Cooper regarding if and how North Carolina Schools can reopen. He is expected to address that topic on July 1.

The district has plans in place for three different scenarios. The first plan (Plan A) will come into play if schools are allowed to reopen for in-person instruction with minimally-restrictive social distancing requirements; the second plan (Plan B) is to be used if moderate social distancing and capacity restrictions are in place; and the third plan (Plan C) will be used if schools revert to a virtual learning format.

Plan A would be the most similar to a normal school day, with all students coming to school for classroom learning. Plan C plan would require the district to focus much of its resources on technology and accessibility. Plan B brings its own set of challenges, but it also can provide some flexibility. Hybrid lesson plans could be put in place in order to satisfy social distancing and sanitation requirements.

In a work session on Tuesday, board members evaluated how each plan would work. They spent the most time looking at the moderate social distancing plan, and they were presented with five different options for that plan. District administrators want students in kindergarten through fifth grade to have in-classroom lessons in the fall, so their preferred option under Plan B is to have that age group attend school in-person every day, while students in sixth grade all the way through high school would continue with remote learning.

“We think that, with K-5 students, they’re the most vulnerable and they need to be in school learning face-to-face, because it’s hard for them to remote learn on their own,” Superintendent Jeff Maples said. “(The preferred option) gets our parents back to work.

“Leaving middle school and high school students at home is not the best-case scenario,” Maples added, “because sometimes they don’t make good choices. But it does allow younger students to be at a school to learn face-to-face.”

The moderate social distancing plan takes into account the potential stipulation that just 50% of a school’s student body would be allowed to be inside the building at any given time. It also takes into account that there’d be restrictions on classroom capacity, which means each class would likely need to be divided. For example, half of a fifth-grade class would watch their teacher give a lesson in one classroom, and the other half of the class would watch the lesson on a livestream in an adjacent room.

Having K-5 students in class every day was the preferred option among administrators, but Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith reported that they discussed other options as well — such as alternating between in-person and remote learning each day, an idea that wasn’t well-received; having grade levels alternate between in-person and online learning on a weekly basis; and having staff members decide on a case-by-case basis whether each student would be better off with in-person or virtual instruction.

In any case, the district is planning to have the necessary electronic devices on hold for each student in case another sudden change to remote learning happens.

None of the plans are being activated yet — the district will make a decision once Cooper makes his announcement on June 1.

The board also discussed a plethora of protocols and restrictions that will be in place if school are able to offer face-to-face instruction. Major topics included student and faculty health and safety, cleaning and hygiene, communication, facilities management and social-emotional support.

The school board also heard about protocols the district could use when students or staff members are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Members of the board talked at length about transportation, which is a prevalent issue in many of the potential reopening plans. School bus capacity limits would be tightened significantly if schools reopen, and those buses would need to be sanitized consistently — including between routes. Those factors present challenges in terms of getting students to and from school.

Several parts of the district’s reopening plan still need fine-tuning, and that will happen in the next few weeks. Maples said he anticipates that there will be a special called board meeting in July to discuss the plans once Cooper makes his decision.

Board members agreed that they are in a better situation now then they were in the spring semester, when the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its repercussions caught the world off-guard. But they also emphasized the need for patience among families as the district adjusts to its new way of operating.

“There’s really no blueprint for this,” Maples said. “Everyone’s trying to feel their way through this across the United States — not just North Carolina or Richmond County.”

“People don’t understand that this is new to us,” Ronald Tillman said. “We’re going to make some mistakes as we go along. We’re going to learn from our mistakes, and we’re going to make things better as we go along.”

