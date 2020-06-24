Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary on Saturday opened their doors for a private group to pack up some care packages to send off to National Guard troops stationed overseas. One local guardsman, David W. Estridge, is stationed at Thule Airbase in Greenland, so the VFW decided to send 31 packages to him and his unit, according to Robin Roberts, president of the Post 4203 Auxiliary. The packages include junk food and specific treats the troops request, as well as “thank you” cards made by local school children. The VFW still plans to hold their Rockin’ For Veterans event on Sept. 19, but likely with limited tickets. Proceeds from this event will support future care packages.