July Plaza Jam cancelled due to COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM — The third scheduled Plaza Jam performance, set to take place in July, has been cancelled.

The annual live music hangout takes place on the first Thursday of every month from May to October. This year, each performance in May, June, and now July has been cancelled due to limitations on crowd sizes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard were set to perform for the July show, according to Kim Williams, events coordinator for the City of Rockingham. The events are typically well-attended and draw a largely elderly audience. The elderly are considered to be more at risk for the virus and don’t fare as well with the symptoms due to the likelihood of other health factors.

”Our community’s safety and well-being is our top priority,” Williams said in an email.

Williams said the plans for the August concert will be announced in the coming weeks.