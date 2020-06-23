Panthers donate 300 laptops to Richmond County Schools

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools and Columbus County Schools are both set to receive 300 new laptops by way of a new partnership between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI), the Carolina Panthers and Lenovo.

The Panthers’ Player Impact Committee is donating the laptops. The superintendents of both school districts said the donation will help them provide resources to more students and increase their remote learning capabilities.

“This is going to enable us to provide Chromebooks for our elementary students,” Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples said in a Tuesday teleconference. “We’ve not been able to do that in the past because of financial limitations.”

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said deciding which school districts would benefit from the partnership involved much analysis and discussion among DPI departments. It was ultimately determined that Richmond and Columbus had the greatest need for electronic resources.

“Our Digital Teaching and Learning division has been sending out surveys to districts all across the state,” Johnson said. “One reason we honed in on Columbus and Richmond is because, quite frankly, the gaps there were so big. This is really where we could have the most impact to help the most students with the most need.”

Panthers linebacker and Player Impact Committee member Andre Smith said the search was narrowed down to school districts with the highest quantity of student devices needed, as well as districts that needed the highest quantities of internet hotspots.

“We also looked up economic ranking and education ranking in order to determine how to go about it,” Smith said. “There was a lot of data being done and research also.”

The Chromebooks will be delivered to the school districts later this month.

“Our students are so excited about these laptops coming in,” Maples said. “They’re sponsored by the Carolina Panthers, and that brings even more excitement.”

Lenovo is the technology partner of the Player Impact Committee. John Bischof, executive director of the North America Commercial Category at Lenovo, said it was “really easy decision” to say yes when the Panthers asked Lenovo to join the partnership.

“This was an opportunity to help extend our reach,” Bischof said. “To ensure that students in underserved counties are provided with that technology in these difficult times, when they need to have access to technology to be able to keep up with the learning from home.”

Bischof credited Lenovo’s partner, CDW, for making its supply of laptops available at a time when demand for Chromebooks is “extraordinary.”

Johnson emphasized how valuable the Panthers’ initiative to help local students is at a time when the future of in-person learning is still undecided.

“As everyone has seen, we had to go from 0% to 100% remote learning overnight, which was extremely challenging,” Johnson said. “We know it was tough on students, on teachers, on parents. … It was an unbelievable challenge for students who didn’t have the devices at home.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.