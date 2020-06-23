Pee Dee Electric to build new industrial park

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric announced last week that they plan to begin construction of a new industrial park and co-op facility to be located in Lilesville.

These projects will be located on U.S. 74 near Vintage Road in Lilesville, and near the I-73/74 Rockingham Bypass. Pee Dee Electric recently purchased 120 total acres of land for this purpose. Construction is expected to be completed by 2022.

“This is an investment in the future of the local area, as well as Pee Dee Electric,” said Donnie Spivey, Pee Dee Electric’s CEO and EVP, in a press release. “Anson County has been in need of land and infrastructure to attract new business and industry. Our Board of Directors has had an ongoing discussion about an industrial park in the county as a way to create jobs and spur economic activity. Right now, we need new jobs more than ever before.”

Walmart’s closure in early April displaced hundreds of workers and that combined with lay-offs due to COVID-19 has resulted in record unemployment within Anson County. The industrial park and new co-op facility will employ 66 people.

Pee-Dee electric has been looking for a location to build its new, centrally-located facility for the cooperative for some time. Land near the new highway became available and the company thought this was an opportunity they couldn’t avoid to miss.

“Action needed to be taken now in order to secure this investment before it was no longer an option and the land and construction costs would be higher than currently projected,” said Spivey.

This new facility will allow Pee Dee to integrate new technologies which will enable them to provide service to their clients more efficiently while streamlining business operations and increasing response time to outages. It will also include a customer service center, operations, and engineering facility, a warehouse, fleet parking, dispatch center, a hardened secure data center, and administrative offices.

Members will be able to pay their bills through a drive-thru service once it is completed in 2022. They are also exploring installing payment centers and kiosks throughout their service area.

Currently, the land for the project is zoned as farmland. Once it is rezoned to industrial use, the tax benefits from facilities will result in more revenue to help area schools and services.

“The Announcement of the new operations center here in Anson would be a huge win for the county in and of itself,” said John Marek, Executive Director of Anson Economic Development, in a blog post. “But the industrial park has the potential to be transformative for the local economy”