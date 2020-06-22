Gov. Cooper signs bill temporarily waiving road test requirement

Related Articles

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday signed into law House Bill 158, which temporarily waives the road tests requirement for drivers seeking a Level 2 limited provisional license.

Both of Richmond County’s legislators supported the bill. Sen. Tom McInnis was a sponsor of H.B. 158, and Rep. Scott Brewer voted in favor of it. The bill’s other sponsors were Sen. Harry Brown and Sen. Jim Perry.

Road tests have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so applicants have had to wait to fulfill that key requirement for their licenses.

“Our top priority is safety and ensuring that drivers who are licensed in this state are equipped with the skills and knowledge to be safe on our roadways for themselves and any passengers, other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians,” DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said in a statement. “We believe a young driver who has gone through the graduated licensing process to qualify for a Level 2 license should have sufficient supervised driving experience and instruction to be able to forego a road test and to continue gaining driving experience.”

McInnis echoed some of those thoughts and added that the bill “opens up an entirely new avenue for these kids to help their parents and help themselves.”

A Level 2 license is the next step above a Level 1 Limited Learner Permit. Level 2 applicants must be at least 16 years old and younger than 18. Level 2 license holders can drive unsupervised between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., as well as any time they are driving directly to or from work. Level 2 drivers aren’t allowed to have more than one passenger under 21 in the vehicle, except for family members who live in the same household.

McInnis said the road test waiver will allow teenagers to get their licenses and take some stress off their families by, for example, driving themselves to their summer jobs.

Drivers who are 16 or 17 years old, have held a Level 1 limited learner permit at least 12 months, have completed at least 60 hours of supervised driving — including time at night — and who have not had a moving violation or seat belt/cell phone violation within the last six months, qualify for the road test waiver. As part of the Level 1 permit process, they already passed the DMV’s written, sign and vision tests, and have their driving eligibility and driver’s education certificates. Drivers seeking the road test waiver need to make an appointment at their local DMV driver license office.

Drivers seeking a Level 3 full provisional license will still need to take a road test.

The waiver will end as soon as the DMV resumes road tests. The DMV announced in a press release that there is no timetable for those tests to resume, pending further discussions with health officials.

