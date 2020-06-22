Schools to benefit from partnership featuring Panthers, Lenovo

Richmond County Schools and Columbus County Schools will benefit from a new partnership between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the Carolina Panthers and Lenovo.

The details of that partnership will be announced in a teleconference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The Daily Journal will provide coverage of the teleconference.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson, Panthers linebacker Andre Smith, Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples, Columbus County Schools Superintendent Deanne Meadows and Lenovo representative John Bischof will all be on the call.