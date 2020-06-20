A story of COVID-19 recovery

HAMLET — One family’s long ordeal with COVID-19 came to a happy ending Friday.

Shelia Watson had been staying with her sister, Sandra White, after not feeling well for a couple of days. Then on April 15, it hit. She was too weak to walk, struggling to breathe, and her family feared that the pandemic they had been reading in headlines for weeks had struck them.

Her test came back positive for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, and Watson spent the next 66 days in the hospital, including three weeks unconscious while on a ventilator. During this time she was heavily sedated, and her caregivers would reduce the sedatives to test her reactions. Some days she didn’t react, according to White, prompting staff to twice conduct a brain scan to see if she had had a stroke, which is one of the complications that the virus can cause.

“When they say ‘ventilator,’ people see death,” Watson said in an interview Friday.

But Watson is now home with her family — which includes her 13 siblings — with normalcy within reach. On Friday, the staff of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst lined the hallways to send her off. She had the longest stay of any COVID-19 survivor at FirstHealth, according to Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for the hospital.

Her family had exemplary praise for the FirstHealth staff. Watson said she was worried that they would get tired of her as complications arose and her stay was extended, but if they were, they never showed it. One nurse even helped Watson “feel pretty” as she moved out of ICU for the first time by doing her hair and nails.

“It was a little lonely sometimes but I was able to get through it. The staff made it so pleasant,” Watson said. “I know I am royalty, but I really was treated royally.”

White agreed, saying hospital staff worked “faithfully around the clock” to keep the family informed of the day-to-day changes in Watson’s condition — one day she would be stable, the next there were signs of complications. Linda Robinson, Watson’s sister, said the family would trade shifts calling morning and night to check in on her vitals.

“Even though we weren’t physically going through the virus with her we were mentally,” Robinson said. “Every day it was something different … Everybody (at FirstHealth) was so wonderful, oh my gosh! They were just like family.”

Watson said what she most wants to do, once she is ready, is go back to church.

“I can’t hardly wait to give God the praise because I know it was a miracle,” Watson said. “I just want to go back with my church family and just testify to the goodness of the Lord.”

Watson contracted the virus just weeks after the passing of her husband, and she said her doctor told her that her immune system was weakened by going through this loss.

“It easily attached itself to me in that time,” she said.

While unconscious, she said her dreams mirrored her reality: her family and doctors working together to take care of her. But the sedatives also caused memory lapses. When she finally awoke, she said she had forgotten that her husband had passed — a reality that Watson said the staff were nervous about breaking to her. But this memory came back, as did her memory of her cell phone password.

“I didn’t know what to do with my phone … slowly but surely it all came back,” Watson said. “Being on the ventilator felt like a long long dream and it would seem so real — I couldn’t tell if it was real or if I was dreaming.”

Once she came off the ventilator, her son, Willie Hicks, who was the primary point of contact with her doctors, asked if he could bring her her favorite food: Chinese food. Her nurse OK’d it, and made sure that Watson could get a chance to see her son from the balcony of the hospital and talk briefly. Watson said she went at least 40 days without seeing her family.

Hicks said the family’s faith kept them going.

“As long as you have the faith everything will be alright,” he said. “That kept us motivated.”

