Group holds ‘sit-in’ downtown in honor of Juneteenth

ROCKINGHAM — Gathered around a monument dedicated to the memory of Confederate soldiers in Harrington Square, a small group of people tried for several hours on Friday to spread awareness about what the monument commemorates.

Shayla Douglas, a Hamlet native who started a Change.com petition to remove the monument that now has over 1,200 signatures, was there along with several black women on Friday. Douglas said the group wasn’t protesting, but rather doing a “sit-in” of sorts. They did so in observance of Juneteenth (June 19) which commemorates the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to the people there that the Civil War was over and the enslaved were free. That happened more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The monument itself isn’t as obvious as those in other cities, despite its central position in downtown Rockingham, and has therefore gone unnoticed by some county residents. One passerby Friday said she drives by the monument every day, and she didn’t know until now that the monument has Confederate roots.

“With the post (about the monument’s meaning) coming out this morning, we’re just here if anyone wants to see us, answer any questions or hear the history about it,” Douglas said on Friday afternoon.

One of the women created a sign that read “Stop honoring racists,” and held it up so drivers could see it as they passed by.

On the concrete monument is engraved a large, weathered Confederate flag, as well as a block of text that reads: “Erected in 1930, by the Pee Dee Guards Chapter, of the United Daughters of the Confederacy of Richmond County, in loving memory of our Confederate soldiers.”

The monument was erected on Nov. 14, 1930. The governor at the time, Cameron Morrison, gave the featured address. Morrison was part of the Wilmington insurrection of 1898 in which white supremacists staged a coup to take power from black elected officials.

“A lot of people come here and take their wedding pictures or prom pictures, and they don’t know it’s a monument honoring the Confederacy,” Douglas said. “I feel like it shouldn’t be here, but even if the Rockingham City Council decides to keep it, it needs to be contextualized so people know.”

Douglas started the Change.com petition to remove the monument with a goal of reaching 1,500 signatures.

“These monuments serve a deeper purpose than memory, rather intimidation,” the petition reads in part. “… These glorification of Confederate leaders and soldiers served to glorify the cause of the civil war, treating Black people as second class citizens.”

North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1, which was signed into law by Gov. Pat McCrory, requires the North Carolina Historical Commission to sign off on the removal of all monuments owned by the state. There are three exceptions, one of which is for “an object of remembrance owned by a private party that is located on public property and that is the subject of a legal agreement between the State or a political subdivision of the State governing the removal or relocation of the object.”

In 2017, a representative of the Daughters of the Confederacy spoke to Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump and claimed ownership of the monument on behalf of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Crump hasn’t been able to find a legal agreement with the Daughters regarding the monument.

In an email to the Daily Journal earlier this week, Crump said the monument does not belong to the city even though it is located on city property.

“If there is no legal agreement I think the city can summarily remove or relocate the monument without any further consideration and be in compliance with the law,” Crump wrote.

City Council hasn’t had any official discussions about moving the monument to date. Crump said that the mayor and City Council consider all public comments no matter what form.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.